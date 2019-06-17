Judge sanctions plaintiffs' lawyers in Apple iPhone throttling case

A federal judge has declined Apple Inc’s request to disqualify lawyers at Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy from representing consumers in a proposed class action alleging Apple slowed down aging iPhones as a sanction for improperly disclosing confidential documents in court.

But while U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, on Friday called such a sanction “too severe,” he said the lawyers’ actions warranted a reduction in any fees they are eventually awarded and that name partner Joseph Cotchett will need permission going forward to argue any motions.

