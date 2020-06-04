Ford, others can be sued over third-party asbestos parts: N.J. top court

Ford Motor Co and other manufacturers can be held liable for failing to warn of the risks associated with asbestos-containing replacement parts they did not make that were used with their products, New Jersey’s top court has ruled.

The New Jersey Supreme Court by a 5-2 vote on Wednesday cleared the way for product manufacturers to be held responsible for people developing mesothelioma from exposure to asbestos-containing replacement components made by third-parties.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MuBfL4