June 4, 2020 / 6:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ford, others can be sued over third-party asbestos parts: N.J. top court

Nate Raymond

Ford Motor Co and other manufacturers can be held liable for failing to warn of the risks associated with asbestos-containing replacement parts they did not make that were used with their products, New Jersey’s top court has ruled.

The New Jersey Supreme Court by a 5-2 vote on Wednesday cleared the way for product manufacturers to be held responsible for people developing mesothelioma from exposure to asbestos-containing replacement components made by third-parties.

