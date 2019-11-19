N.J. top court weighs manufacturers' liability over third-party asbestos parts

New Jersey’s top court on Tuesday weighed whether Ford Motor Co and other manufacturers can be held liable for failing to warn of the risks associated with asbestos-containing replacement parts they did not make that were used with their products.

Sean Marotta, Ford’s lawyer at Hogan Lovells, told the New Jersey Supreme Court it would be “unfair” to allow the vehicle manufacturer to be held responsible for a mechanic developing mesothelioma because of asbestos in another company’s products.

