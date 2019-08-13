Getinge's Atrium Medical loses bid to dismiss bellwether mesh cases

Swedish medical technology company Getinge’s Atrium Medical Corp unit has lost a bid to dismiss two bellwether cases in the nearly 1,500 federal lawsuits it faces in the United States alleging it sold defective hernia-repair mesh implants that injured patients.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty in Concord, New Hampshire on Monday and Tuesday rejected Atrium’s effort to dismiss the lawsuits by a South Carolina woman and man who previously lived in Kansas on statute of limitations grounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31Dfbn6