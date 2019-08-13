Westlaw News
August 13, 2019 / 9:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Getinge's Atrium Medical loses bid to dismiss bellwether mesh cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Swedish medical technology company Getinge’s Atrium Medical Corp unit has lost a bid to dismiss two bellwether cases in the nearly 1,500 federal lawsuits it faces in the United States alleging it sold defective hernia-repair mesh implants that injured patients.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty in Concord, New Hampshire on Monday and Tuesday rejected Atrium’s effort to dismiss the lawsuits by a South Carolina woman and man who previously lived in Kansas on statute of limitations grounds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31Dfbn6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below