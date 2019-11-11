Boehringer wins 2nd preemption ruling in Pradaxa litigation

A California judge has ruled that a woman’s state-law claims that the label for Boehringer Ingelheim’s blood thinner Pradaxa did not adequately warn of its bleeding risks are preempted by federal law.

Friday’s ruling by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson marked the latest preemption victory for Boehringer in the thousands of Pradaxa product liability lawsuits it faces. It went to a core claim in the 45 cases before Jackson.

