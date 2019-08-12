IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit tosses lawsuit over Clomid birth defect risk warnings

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a Utah woman’s lawsuit accusing Sanofi SA of failing to warn about the risks its infertility drug Clomid posed to fetuses when taken during pregnancy.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Friday upheld a lower court judge’s decision dismissing Victoria Cerveny’s state-law failure-to-warn claims against Aventis, which was acquired by Sanofi in 2004.

