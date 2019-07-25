Q&A: Eli Lilly GC Mike Harrington on the urgent need for MDL reform

Five decades after Congress created multidistrict litigation (MDL), the number of cases centralized before a single judge has skyrocketed to make up more than half of the federal civil case load - a fact that defense groups say points to a desperate need for updating the governing Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Among those advocating for reform is Eli Lilly General Counsel Mike Harrington. He is a member of the Lawyers for Civil Justice, a coalition of defense bar organizations, law firms and corporations that is one of the groups calling for change.

