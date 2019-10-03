FTC concerned about lawyer ads involving J&J diabetes drugs - letters

Letters the Federal Trade Commission sent last month warning seven law firms and marketing companies that their TV advertisements seeking clients to be plaintiffs in pharmaceutical mass tort litigation may be deceptive mostly involved ads targeting people who took Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes drugs Invokana and Invokamet.

Reuters obtained the letters from the FTC on Thursday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The FTC announced on Sept. 24 it had sent the letters without detailing their specific contents or recipients.

