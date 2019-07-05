Westlaw News
July 5, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM must face lawsuit over defective fuel pumps in diesel trucks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

General Motors Co must face a proposed class action alleging the automaker defrauded California consumers by failing to disclose that some of its older model diesel-fueled pickup trucks were equipped with a defective fuel pump, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Tigar in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled the lawsuit sufficiently alleged GM knew but did not disclose a problem with the pump, which could cause metal shavings to be scattered throughout a vehicle’s fuel system.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NAxRSd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below