GM must face lawsuit over defective fuel pumps in diesel trucks

General Motors Co must face a proposed class action alleging the automaker defrauded California consumers by failing to disclose that some of its older model diesel-fueled pickup trucks were equipped with a defective fuel pump, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Tigar in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled the lawsuit sufficiently alleged GM knew but did not disclose a problem with the pump, which could cause metal shavings to be scattered throughout a vehicle’s fuel system.

