Arizona court reverses unsealing of internal Goodyear tire records

An Arizona appeals court has overturned a judge’s decision to unseal thousands of confidential records Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co produced in a lawsuit alleging it sold defective tires at the request of a consumer advocacy group founded by Ralph Nader.

The Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, on Tuesday ruled the judge had applied an incorrect legal standard governing trade secrets when he vacated a protective order and found Goodyear had not presented a sufficient need to keep the records secret.

