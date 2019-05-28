U.S. Supreme Court won't review GSK generic Paxil suicide case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to an appeals court ruling that overturned a $3 million verdict against GlaxoSmithKline won by the widow of Stewart Dolin, a Reed Smith partner who killed himself after using a generic version of its antidepressant Paxil.

The top court declined to review an August ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Wendy Dolin’s state law claims that the drug’s label failed to warn about suicide risks were pre-empted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VSXpJf