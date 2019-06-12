Westlaw News
June 12, 2019 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coke ovens are ‘products,’ says N.Y. top court in cancer liability case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Coke ovens built for steel producers to burn coal can be considered “products” just like many mass-produced items that are subject to products liability lawsuits, New York’s top court has ruled in reviving a lawsuit against Honeywell International.

The New York Court of Appeals on a 4-2 vote reached that conclusion on Tuesday as it revived a lawsuit alleging that toxic emissions from a coke oven built by a company now owned by Honeywell caused a steel plant worker to die of cancer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WCTz7e

