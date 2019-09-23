IN BRIEF: Conservative group WLF urges rule changes to MDLs

The conservative Washington Legal Foundation on Monday urged a committee considering changes to how federal multidistrict litigation works to adopt “meaningful” reforms to the process amid a surge in federal mass torts.

The WLF in a letter to the federal court system’s Advisory Committee on Civil Rules urged it to recommend rules allowing earlier claim vetting in MDLs, appeals of significant pretrial rulings and disclosure by plaintiffs of third-party litigation funding.

