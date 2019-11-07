Law firm behind J&J mesh verdicts loses bid to avoid fee assessment

The law firm Kline & Specter has lost a bid to avoid having $17.34 million of $346.8 million in pelvic mesh injury verdicts it won for plaintiffs in cases against Johnson & Johnson go to a fund that compensates the lead attorneys in multidistrict federal litigation over mesh devices.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston, West Virginia, who oversaw 104,000 cases against seven manufacturers including J&J, denied the firm’s request to set a June 2018 date as the cutoff for paying any recoveries into the fund.

