Westlaw News
November 7, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Law firm behind J&J mesh verdicts loses bid to avoid fee assessment

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The law firm Kline & Specter has lost a bid to avoid having $17.34 million of $346.8 million in pelvic mesh injury verdicts it won for plaintiffs in cases against Johnson & Johnson go to a fund that compensates the lead attorneys in multidistrict federal litigation over mesh devices.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston, West Virginia, who oversaw 104,000 cases against seven manufacturers including J&J, denied the firm’s request to set a June 2018 date as the cutoff for paying any recoveries into the fund.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WTeFzY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below