Bayer wins dismissal of 920 Mirena products liability lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed lawsuits by 920 women alleging they had developed a rare neurological condition after using Bayer AG’s Mirena contraceptive device, saying they lacked evidence showing it can cause the disease.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan ruled the plaintiffs lacked reliable evidence showing Mirena can cause the disease known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH).

