Monat Global loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over trendy haircare products

Beauty conglomerate Monat Global Corp must face a proposed class action by consumers who say they suffered hair loss and scalp irritation after using hair products containing harsh chemicals that were made in contaminated facilities, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami, Florida, ruled the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged the Alcora Corp subsidiary’s products were defectively designed and that Monat failed to inspect their ingredients for contamination.

