U.S. top court won't consider Pfizer challenge to California Lipitor cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether Pfizer Inc could seek the dismissal of lawsuits in California’s state courts by more than 3,600 out-of-state women who claim they developed diabetes after using its anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Pfizer had asked the top court to consider the issue after the California Supreme Court left standing an appellate ruling holding the drugmaker had forfeited its rights to contest the state courts’ personal jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ claims.

