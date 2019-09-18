Boehringer says preemption ruling warrants tossing Pradaxa cases

Boehringer Ingelheim has asked a Connecticut judge to dismiss thousands of lawsuits alleging its blood thinner Pradaxa’s label did not adequately warn of bleeding risks, saying the plaintiffs agree a recent ruling could doom the “vast majority” of cases.

The drugmaker laid out its position in a brief on Tuesday, nearly a week after a judge in Hartford found that some of the state-law warning claims asserted by a New York man at trial were preempted by federal law. The judge however declined to overturn the verdict in his favor against the company.

