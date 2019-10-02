IN BRIEF: Connecticut judge pauses most Pradaxa cases amid preemption appeal

A Connecticut judge has put on hold nearly 2,800 cases alleging Boehringer Ingelheim failed to warn patients about the bleeding risks of its blood thinner Pradaxa while a plaintiff appeals a key ruling that one of his core state-law claims is preempted by federal law.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman on Tuesday granted the plaintiff’s request to stay most of the litigation over the objections of Boehringer, which argued the cases should instead be dismissed due to the ruling in the bellwether case.

