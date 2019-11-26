J&J loses bid to overturn $76.6 million Risperdal injury award

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $76.6 million jury award to a man who claimed he developed breasts after using Johnson & Johnson’s antipsychotic drug Risperdal as a child and cleared the way for him to seek punitive damages.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected J&J’s arguments that Andrew Yount’s claims under Tennessee law that the drugmaker failed to warn of the drug’s risks were preempted by federal law.

