Pennsylvania top court rejects J&J bid to toss thousands of Risperdal cases

Pennsylvania’s top court on Wednesday overturned a ruling that Johnson & Johnson hoped would have resulted in the dismissal of lawsuits by thousands of men who claim its anti-psychotic drug Risperdal caused them to develop excessive breast tissue.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court by a 6-1 vote ruled that an appellate court wrongly held that the claims of two men who took Risperdal in the 1990s when they were children and later sued in 2014 should be dismissed on statute of limitations grounds.

