June 28, 2019

S.C. Johnson can't duck case alleging ineffective Raid bug bomb

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday ruled that claims contained in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging S.C. Johnson & Son’s Raid-branded bug bomb is entirely ineffective at pest control are not preempted by a federal law governing pesticides.

U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn rejected the company’s contention that the lawsuit’s claims under New York state law sought a change in the product’s label that it could not make without Environmental Protection Agency approval.

