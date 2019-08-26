Judge rejects Sanofi bid to exclude experts in Taxotere hair loss cases

A federal judge in New Orleans has rejected Sanofi SA’s bid to exclude two expert witnesses retained by plaintiffs to help prove their claims in thousands of lawsuits that its cancer treatment Taxotere caused them to suffer permanent hair loss.

Friday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo cleared the way for both experts to testify at the upcoming first trial in the litigation regarding the extent to which Taxotere can cause permanent alopecia.

