Sanofi beats bid to exclude expert ‘Trojan horse’ testimony on Taxotere risk

A federal judge has rejected a bid by patients who allege Sanofi SA’s cancer treatment Taxotere caused their permanent hair loss to prevent the drugmaker from presenting expert testimony based on an ex-employee’s new analysis that showed minimal such side effects.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans ruled on Wednesday that while plaintiffs’ lawyers at the upcoming first trial in the litigation can raise questions about the experts’ reliance on the analysis, the defendants’ experts were allowed to rely on it.

