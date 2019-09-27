Westlaw News
September 27, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Sanofi wins first bellwether trial in Taxotere litigation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A jury in Louisiana federal court has found that Sanofi’s breast cancer chemotherapy drug Taxotere did not cause a woman to develop permanent hair loss, in the first of thousands of lawsuits over the drug to go to trial.

The verdict was handed down late Thursday following a trial before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans. The case, filed in December 2016 by Louisiana resident Barbara Earnest, had been designated as a bellwether in a multidistrict litigation consolidated before Milazzo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2moMEm4

