Sanofi wins first bellwether trial in Taxotere litigation

A jury in Louisiana federal court has found that Sanofi’s breast cancer chemotherapy drug Taxotere did not cause a woman to develop permanent hair loss, in the first of thousands of lawsuits over the drug to go to trial.

The verdict was handed down late Thursday following a trial before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans. The case, filed in December 2016 by Louisiana resident Barbara Earnest, had been designated as a bellwether in a multidistrict litigation consolidated before Milazzo.

