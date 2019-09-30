Case to Watch: Texas court to weigh lawyer's pretrial 'push poll' sanctions

By Nate Raymond Texas’ top court is set to consider whether to uphold up to $177,000 in sanctions against a prominent attorney who a judge said used a “push poll” to influence the views of potential jurors in a wrongful death case.

Lawyers for Dallas attorney Bill Brewer will try to convince the Texas Supreme Court at an Oct. 10 argument that an appellate court made a mistake by signing off on sanctions against him in a case he says has implications for other lawyers who conduct pretrial surveys and mock trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nQvSwN