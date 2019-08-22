Philip Morris loses appeal in lawsuit over Connecticut smoker's death

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled a judge misapplied the law in barring a man who claimed Philip Morris USA’s cigarettes caused his wife’s lung cancer death to rely at trial on facts derived from the U.S. government’s own tobacco litigation.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York declined at this time to overturn a 2017 defense verdict in a lawsuit by a Connecticut man who alleged the Altria unit’s Marlboro cigarettes were negligently designed.

