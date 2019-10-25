Westlaw News
October 25, 2019 / 9:57 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Arizona asks 6th Circuit to reconsider 'unfair' class action settlement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Arizona’s attorney general has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that said he could not object to a pressure cooker manufacturer’s class action settlement in which consumers received only coupons while plaintiffs lawyers received $2 million in fees and expenses.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a brief on Thursday urged the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the case and conclude that states have standing to intervene and object to class-action settlements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WfaC0F

