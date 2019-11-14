IN BRIEF: Arizona loses latest bid to challenge coupon class action settlement

Arizona’s attorney general on Thursday lost a bid to overturn a ruling holding he could not object to a class action settlement in which consumers received coupons from a pressure cooker manufacturer while plaintiffs lawyers received $2 million in fees.

The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati declined to hear the case after a three-judge panel last month said that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich lacked standing to intervene in the class action against Tristar Products Inc.

