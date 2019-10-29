Yoplait must face metal-in-yogurt lawsuit, says Georgia appeals court

A Georgia appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a woman who said her strawberry Yoplait yogurt contained sharp metal flakes that she unsuspectingly consumed, opening the door for a jury to hear the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that a trial judge improperly concluded Yoplait USA Inc had, through evidence about its manufacturer processes, overcome an inference that the flakes were already in her yogurt when the woman opened it because its package had been sealed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PtYoQt