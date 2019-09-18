GSK fights bid to strike new Zofran preemption evidence

A federal judge on Wednesday signaled he may strike some new evidence GlaxoSmithKline Plc put forward in its renewed bid to argue federal law preempts state law claims in a case that alleges the company failed to warn that its anti-nausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor during a hearing in Boston asked why some of GSK’s witnesses should be allowed to put forward new opinions to support the drugmaker’s defense after an August 2018 deadline for expert reports had lapsed.

