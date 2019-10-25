GSK loses bid to toss 50 Zofran birth defect cases

By Nate Raymond A federal judge on Thursday rejected GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s bid to dismiss claims by a subset of the hundreds of women who say the company failed to warn them that the anti-nausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston, who oversees the cases, rejected arguments that the 50 women lacked evidence to establish Zofran can cause injuries other than cardiac defects and isolated cleft palate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pKUUyd