GSK renews Zofran birth defect dismissal bid after Supreme Court ruling

GlaxoSmithKline PLC says the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on how federal law can preempt state law product liability claims against drugmakers justifies delaying the first trial in lawsuits alleging its antinausea medication Zofran causes birth defects.

The British drugmaker argued in a brief filed on Monday that postponing the September trial was necessary so the federal judge in Boston overseeing Zofran multidistrict litigation can reconsider whether to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits against the company.

