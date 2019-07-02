GSK wants FDA to weigh-in on Zofran birth defect litigation

GlaxoSmithKline wants the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to weigh-in on lawsuits alleging the drugmaker failed to warn women using the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy about the risks of their babies developing birth defects.

The British drugmaker in a motion on Monday asked U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston to delay the first trial in the litigation and seek the FDA’s input so he can decide whether federal law preempts the plaintiffs’ state-law claims.

