GSK wins access to data used in Zofran study funded by plaintiffs' lawyers

GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Friday won access to data underlying a published study funded by plaintiffs lawyers suing the drugmaker, which found a correlation between use of its onetime anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy and birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor during a hearing in Boston ruled the drugmaker could also depose the study’s author for a second time, citing the “unusual set of circumstances” around her peer-reviewed study.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32PS8qe