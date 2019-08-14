IN BRIEF: GSK to face first Zofran birth defects trial in January

A federal judge overseeing hundreds lawsuits by women who claim the anti-nausea drug Zofran causes birth defects and that GlaxoSmithKline PLC failed to warn of its risks on Wednesday said the first trial nationally would take place in January.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston set the Jan. 13 date for the bellwether case after previously pushing back what was to be a September trial so he could hear new arguments about whether federal law preempts the women’s state law claims.

