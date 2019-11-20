Judge delays first Zofran birth defect trial for potential FDA action

A federal judge on Wednesday delayed the first bellwether trial scheduled in hundreds of lawsuits by women who claim GlaxoSmithKline Plc failed to warn that the anti-nausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects to allow U.S. health officials to weigh in on the issue.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor at a hearing in Boston said his decision to move the trial from Jan. 13 to May 4 was prompted by GSK’s decision earlier this month to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to review Zofran’s warning label.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XvdNlF