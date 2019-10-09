Judge strikes much of GSK's new Zofran preemption evidence

A federal judge has struck much of the new evidence supporting GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s latest bid to argue federal law preempts state law claims by hundreds of women who say it failed to warn them that the anti-nausea drug Zofran can cause birth defects.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston, who oversees the cases consolidated in the multidistrict litigation, ruled on Tuesday that three of GSK’s witnesses should not be allowed to put forward new opinions to support its defense because it missed deadlines in 2018 for them to do so.

