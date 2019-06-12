Zofran risks judge seeks 'way forward' after Supreme Court ruling

A federal judge on Tuesday set a quick timetable for deciding whether federal law preempts state law claims by women who say GlaxoSmithKline failed to warn them of the risks of its antinausea drug Zofran, following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling which clarified how courts should consider preemption defenses by drugmakers.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston said that while he hoped he would not need to postpone the upcoming first trial in the multidistrict litigation set for September, which consolidates lawsuits by over 440 women alleging Zofran can cause birth defects if used during pregnancy, he was still trying to “feel my way forward” after the top court’s decision.

