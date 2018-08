A federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of New York and California consumers who claim the U.S. unit of French beauty conglomerate L’Oreal falsely marketed its “Keratindose” hair products line as containing the protein.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan declined to certify a nationwide class of consumers but said New York and California plaintiffs could proceed with some of their claims.

