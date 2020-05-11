L'Oreal ducks consumers' defective liquid cosmetic dispenser claims

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of lawsuit alleging L’Oréal misrepresented the amount of liquid cosmetic that consumers could actually extract from the creams’ containers using defective pumps.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the consumers in the proposed class action were pursuing under various states’ consumer protection laws were preempted by a federal law governing the labeling of cosmetic products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WLNebR