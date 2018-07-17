McDonald's faces first lawsuit over salads linked to parasite illness

An Illinois woman has filed the first lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp following the fast food chain’s decision last week to stop selling salads in about 3,000 restaurants after dozens of people became sick after eating them.

In a complaint filed on Monday in a state court in Illinois, Jennifer Smith said that she twice had to seek medical treatment after eating salads at her local McDonald’s that were contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause intestinal illness.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L6xz3O