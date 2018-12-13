Westlaw News
December 13, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Q&A: Georgia University's Elizabeth Burch on new women's health MDL research project

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Several trends are changing the landscape of multidistrict litigation, including the introduction of deep-pocketed third-party funders and lawmakers curtailing what they see as abuse by the plaintiffs’ bar in mass torts and class actions. A subcommittee of the Advisory Committee on Civil Rules is currently mulling changes to MDL guidelines.

A new research project by University of Georgia’s School of Law Professor Elizabeth Chamblee Burch is using the microcosm of women plaintiffs in health product MDLs to shed light on this changing landscape, analyzing the women’s experiences within the legal system, their interaction with lawyers and their contact to third-party funders to recommend MDL reforms that benefit the plaintiffs themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EurDOv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.