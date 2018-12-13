Q&A: Georgia University's Elizabeth Burch on new women's health MDL research project

Several trends are changing the landscape of multidistrict litigation, including the introduction of deep-pocketed third-party funders and lawmakers curtailing what they see as abuse by the plaintiffs’ bar in mass torts and class actions. A subcommittee of the Advisory Committee on Civil Rules is currently mulling changes to MDL guidelines.

A new research project by University of Georgia’s School of Law Professor Elizabeth Chamblee Burch is using the microcosm of women plaintiffs in health product MDLs to shed light on this changing landscape, analyzing the women’s experiences within the legal system, their interaction with lawyers and their contact to third-party funders to recommend MDL reforms that benefit the plaintiffs themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EurDOv