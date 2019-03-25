MDL Watch: Consolidation sought in 3M army earplug, cement siding cases

By Tina Bellon A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation for products liability lawsuits against 3M Co over allegedly defective ear plugs sold to U.S. military personnel and over allegedly faulty home fiber cement siding sold by Allura.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which is set to convene in Washington, DC on March 28, is also expected to hear a consolidation request related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and a patent dispute.

