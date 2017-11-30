MDL Watch: Consolidation sought in Equifax, slack fill candy and Poland Spring cases

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigations for consumer lawsuits over credit bureau Equifax’s massive data breach as well as marketing and sales practices claims against candy maker Just Born, Inc. and Nestle’s Poland Spring water.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which is set to convene in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, is also expected to hear a consolidation request by local U.S. governments in lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

