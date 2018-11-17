MDL Watch: Consolidation sought in infant opioid and firefighting foam litigation

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation for products liability lawsuits against several companies over infants born opioid-dependent and foams with C-8 used to fight liquid fuel fires.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which is set to convene in Manhattan, New York on Nov. 29, is also expected to hear a consolidation request over crop insurance policies and a patent dispute.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pzq5bY