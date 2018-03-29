FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

MDL Watch: Panel to consider Apple iPhones and Intel chips

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation for consumer lawsuits over Apple Inc’s slowing iPhones and Intel Corp’s computer chip flaws.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which is set to convene in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, is also expected to hear a nonproducts-related consolidation request by plaintiffs suing Bitcoin exchange platform Mt. Gox and Uber Technologies Inc over alleged data security breaches.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uwcvf9

