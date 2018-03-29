MDL Watch: Panel to consider Apple iPhones and Intel chips

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation for consumer lawsuits over Apple Inc’s slowing iPhones and Intel Corp’s computer chip flaws.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which is set to convene in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, is also expected to hear a nonproducts-related consolidation request by plaintiffs suing Bitcoin exchange platform Mt. Gox and Uber Technologies Inc over alleged data security breaches.

