A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigation for marketing and sales practices claims against LuLaRoe’s leggings and product liability claims involving Samsung’s top-load washing machines.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) will consider the cases at its Sept. 28 hearing in Boston, Massachusetts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fv6fdi