MDL Watch: Panel to consider mesh, vaccines and plasma TV sets

A federal judicial panel is set to weigh requests to create multidistrict litigations for consumer lawsuits over C.R. Bard Inc’s mesh implants, Merck & Co Inc’s Zoster vaccine products and Samsung plasma television sets sold by Best Buy and Sears.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML), which will convene in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, is also expected to hear a non-products-related consolidation request by plaintiffs suing retailer Hudson’s Bay Co over a security data breach and Starbucks Corp over its alleged failure to provide the disabled access to its stores.

