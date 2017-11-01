FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5th Circuit reverses judgment in Medtronic warranty suit
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 1, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in an hour

5th Circuit reverses judgment in Medtronic warranty suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed a man to pursue a breach of warranty claim against Medtronic Inc over a pain relief device he claims broke down less than two years after it was implanted, leading to disfiguring injuries.

In their unanimous decision, the three appeals court judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said Ray Wildman’s claim was not preempted by federal law despite the device’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xMxjfR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.